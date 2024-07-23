Anutin denies seeking Thaksin’s intervention over marijuana

“The marijuana issue is a matter that falls under the responsibility of NCB and the Public Health Ministry. It has nothing to do with the government as a whole either.”

When the reporters asked him again if he had asked Thaksin to intervene, Anutin replied: “No need. Can’t I clear it myself?”

However, he said, he had met and spoken to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin about his dissatisfaction with he fact that the Public Health Ministry was trying to get the two plants outlawed again.

“The prime minister just told me to keep quiet and said he would deal with it himself,” Anutin added.

The minister said he had called to thank Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, who is also deputy PM, for slamming the Public Health Ministry committee that approved the decriminalisation of ganja for changing its stance under a new public health minister.

Pirapan, who chairs NCB, indicated that he would vote against the recriminalisation of ganja, saying the authorities will have to present very good reasons for outlawing the plant again.

“I’ve called to thank him and he said he was also wondering why the same panel had changed its stance under a new minister,” Anutin said.

He added that if the Public Health Ministry can prove without a doubt that the society would be harmed by marijuana more than standing to gain from it, he would be willing to back off from his opposition.

Anutin went on to say that he had met Srettha because a key member of a coalition partner had made him feel uneasy, but stopped short of saying he may have been referring to Somsak.

