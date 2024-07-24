Thailand seeks Israel, Egypt’s help to free last 6 Thai hostages

On Monday, Russ held talks with Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem. The two sides exchanged views on conflict in the Middle East while Russ sought further support for the release of Thai hostages, according to the Thai Foreign Ministry.

“The Israeli Foreign Minister reassured that the release of all hostages has always been a top priority for Israel,” the ministry said.

Both sides also hailed the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between their countries this year and discussed cooperation on labour, education, agriculture, construction, and other spheres, it added.

Russ also led a ministry delegation to visit Thai workers at David Farm in Israel’s Hod Hasharon city. He asked the workers about their living conditions and employment and urged them to stay safe during the conflict. He also vowed to offer assistance to Thai workers in all aspects.

Israel estimates that around 29,000 Thai migrant workers are currently in the country, close to pre-war numbers.

Over 39,000 Palestinians have been killed in the nine-month war, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza. Israel launched the war in retaliation for attacks by Hamas that killed around 1,200 people, including at least 39 Thais, on October 7. Hamas also took around 251 hostages in the attacks, including 31 Thai nationals.

Twenty-three of the Thai hostages were released in November last year while two others were declared dead on May 17 this year, leaving six hostages in Gaza.