Two scenarios predicted following verdict in Srettha case

Political analysts are predicting two scenarios in Thai politics after the Constitutional Court issues its verdict in the case against Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on August 14.

The case stems from the accusation by a group of 40 former senators that Srettha breached the charter and ethical standards by appointing Thaksin’s former lawyer Pichit Chuenban as PM’s Office minister even though he had spent six months behind bars.

Some spectators fear that the case could spell the end of Srettha’s career. The business tycoon entered politics in the May 2023 general election as one of Pheu Thai’s PM candidates.

Analysts said that if the charter court decides that Srettha’s action did not violate the constitution, he would continue his term without any obstacles, at least for the foreseeable future.

However, if the court decided to remove Srettha as PM, the ruling Pheu Thai Party would face an uncertain future ahead as leader of the government coalition.