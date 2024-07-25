Era of the Three Kingdoms returns to Thai politics

Learning from his defeat in 2011, Newin concluded that it was essential to stop the colour division and erase his image as a rival to the Big Boss (Thaksin), choosing to push Anutin Charnvirakul, with his conciliatory personality and extensive connections, to lead the party.

As it stands now, Newin might hold more sway than the Red Camp when combining votes from both houses, but the head of Buriram still respects the Big Boss and is ready to continue the political alliance.

Above all, the Red and Blue parties have a special duty to manage the country during this transition period, and both share a common adversary in the Orange Party.

In this context, the rumour mill has been buzzing about the “Khao Yai Declaration” or the “Pak Chong Love Pact” when Thaksin visited Rancho Charnvee Resort in Khao Yai last weekend.

Anutin, as the host, warmly welcomed Thaksin and the Shinawatra family. Additionally, senior politicians, big businessmen, and leading Pheu Thai MPs from Nakhon Ratchasima enjoyed the lively gathering.

The camaraderie between Thaksin and Anutin at Khao Yai has political analysts speculating about August 14, 2024, the day of the verdict in Prime Minister Srettha's case.

If Srettha is ordered to step down, it's highly likely that Paetongtarn Shinawatra will not immediately assume the premiership. Chaikasem Nitisiri still has health issues, which would appear to count him out.

Therefore, Anutin is being talked about as a potential backup Prime Minister. However, if and when the time comes, the leading party in the current government will still be Pheu Thai because of the Big Boss's influence.

