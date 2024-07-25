Pheu Thai veteran politician declares war against Thaksin

Former Deputy Prime Minister Chalerm Yubamrung is eyeing joining the Palang Pracharath Party after falling out with Pheu Thai patriarch Thaksin Shinawatra.

Speaking to reporters at his house on Wednesday evening, Chalerm declared the end of his relationship with the Pheu Thai party.

The long-standing ties between Chalerm and the ruling party were severed after Chalerm and his son, Wan Yubamrung, met with Pheu Thai’s rival, Kamronwit Toopkrajang, during the race for the Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) chairman in Pathum Thani on June 30.

Chalerm said he and his son met with Kamronwit after the poll closed because his family is close to the Pathum Thani contender.

“I was accused of being undisciplined. If I am so accused, I want to know how many ‘disciplined’ people will be left in the Pheu Thai party,” said the former deputy PM, urging his party to kick him out.

