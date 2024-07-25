Pheu Thai veteran politician declares war against Thaksin

Former Deputy Prime Minister Chalerm Yubamrung is eyeing joining the Palang Pracharath Party after falling out with Pheu Thai patriarch Thaksin Shinawatra.
Speaking to reporters at his house on Wednesday evening, Chalerm declared the end of his relationship with the Pheu Thai party.
The long-standing ties between Chalerm and the ruling party were severed after Chalerm and his son, Wan Yubamrung, met with Pheu Thai’s rival, Kamronwit Toopkrajang, during the race for the Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) chairman in Pathum Thani on June 30.
Chalerm said he and his son met with Kamronwit after the poll closed because his family is close to the Pathum Thani contender.
“I was accused of being undisciplined. If I am so accused, I want to know how many ‘disciplined’ people will be left in the Pheu Thai party,” said the former deputy PM, urging his party to kick him out.
According to the 2017 Constitution, an MP can retain his/her lawmaker status if expelled, but not if he/she quits.
A furious Chalerm says he wants to have a debate with Thaksin so that society knows the truth.
“I will answer everything. I want to debate the person who slept in the hospital for just 2 hours,” he said.
“I am straightforward. I would not say I am sick if I am not,” he added.
When asked about his relationship with Thaksin, he said: “I don’t want to even hear his name.”
Thaksin and Chalerm have been together for more than 20 years since the days of Thai Rak Thai party (Pheu Thai's predecessor).
Asked if he will join Palang Pracharath after breaking up with Pheu Thai, he said: “Let Pheu Thai kick me out first.”
On Tuesday, Wan officially joined the Palang Pracharath party.
A source told The Nation that Chalerm’s grandson, Archawin Yubamrung, who is now a ministerial adviser, is likely to quit Pheu Thai as the party will exert pressure on him over the issue.