Thaksin to give alms to monks, lunch with close friends on his 75th birthday

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra would offer alms to Buddhist monks at his Chan Song Lar mansion in Bangkok on his birthday on Friday and open his house to lunch with close friends, his daughter said on Thursday.

Pheu Thai leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra said her father would make merit by giving alms to monks at his house in the morning on the occasion of his 75th birthday.

She said only persons close to her father would be invited to a lunch with Thaksin and her father would not receive general well-wishers.