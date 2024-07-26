With increased bargaining power, the Blue camp aims to shape policy

The focus will be on ministerial positions as the Blue Camp's increased leverage allows them to negotiate for more ministries, particularly Transport, which the Headmaster aims to reclaim.

During their four years in the Prayut government, Bhumjaithai's single ministry yielded significant results and also bucked the trend by increasing its MPs.

In contrast, the Ministry of Interior, though powerful in terms of authority and local government cooperation, did not meet the Headmaster's expectations and was difficult to manage due to entrenched bureaucratic resistance.

Other ministries are also worth watching as the Headmaster strategizes to strengthen the Blue Camp further.

Significantly, several Bhumjaithai policies that Pheu Thai initially blocked are now making a comeback. Notably, the cannabis policy has been reinstated. Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin attempted to reclassify cannabis as a narcotic, but due to the strengthened position of the Blue Camp, Pheu Thai leaders had to back down and instead introduce a law on how cannabis is controlled.

Attention must now be paid to Pheu Thai's policy to raise the minimum wage to 700 baht per day by 2027. This falls into the jurisdiction of Bhumjaithai, which controls the Ministry of Labour.

At the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024, the Labour Ministry proposed a minimum wage increase to the Cabinet, resulting in a 2-16 baht per day raise, with the highest increase reaching 370 baht per day in Phuket. This fell short of Pheu Thai’s goal of 400 baht per day.

This left Prime Minister Srettha and Pheu Thai dissatisfied because if the incremental increases are insufficient, reaching 700 baht per day by 2027 will be unattainable.

It is therefore evident that Bhumjaithai's labour policy does not align with Pheu Thai's objectives. With increased political leverage, it remains to be seen who will compromise.

Moreover, the passing of key legislation in parliament must be monitored, especially the Amnesty Bill. If Pheu Thai includes Article 112 offences in the Amnesty Bill, it might pass the House of Representatives but face obstacles in the Senate if the Blue Camp senators do not approve.

Similarly, crucial government legislation, such as the annual budget bill, financial laws, and other important bills requiring Senate approval, cannot be ignored. The Blue Camp has the power to decide the fate of these laws.

The resurgence of the Blue Camp, which now controls both the upper and lower houses, necessitates careful observation of new coalition deals, particularly with Bhumjaithai. Otherwise, it may complicate the political manoeuvres of the Big Boss and the Prime Minister. Forget about ousting them from the coalition government.



