Move Forward vows to move on despite threat of dissolution next month

Even Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, founder of Future Forward, saw the writing on the wall for the Move Forward, and recommended that the party MPs get ready to move to another party after it is dissolved.

In the caption of the video post released on Sunday, the party states: “The dissolution against Move Forward can dissolve only the legal entity but it won’t be able to halt our political ideology. The party will move on no matter what will happen on August 7. From Future Forward to Move Forward, we’ll continue to the future.”

In the video clip, Move Forward spokesman and party-list MP Parit Wacharasindhu said the party was facing the same thing other parties had faced during the past 20 years – using dissolution cases as political persecution.

“The [court] may dissolve the legal entity but it won’t be able to halt the party’s ideology,” Parit said. “It will instead alert people of irregularities and it will encourage the people to join and push for Move Forward’s agendas.”

Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, Move Forward deputy secretary general, said in the clip that the party did not touch the Royal Family but the party’s presence affected political parties of the old politics, so they joined forces to try to have the party dissolved on allegations related to the royal institution.

Move Forward deputy leader and party-list MP Sirikanya Tansakun said in the clip that dissolution would not change people’s minds about supporting the party or cause people to lose hope in Move Forward.

She said Move Forward has become a political institution and a change of its leaders and executives and names would not change the ideology and character of the party.



