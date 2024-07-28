‘New breed senators’ want transparent elections of panel chairmen

The so-called “new breed senators” group on Saturday called for transparent voting for posts of chairmen of standing Senate panels.

Nanthana Nanthawaropas, a leader of the group, said members have been discussing how to amend Senate meeting regulations and how to adjust the number of standing Senate panels.

Mongkol Surasajja scheduled a meeting on August 2 after he was appointed by royal command as the Senate Speaker. On the meeting agenda was a plan to amend the Senate meeting regulations to deal with a reduction of the number of senators from 250 in the previous chamber to 200 in the current one.

The meeting would also discuss a reduction of the number of standing panels possible from 26 to 23.