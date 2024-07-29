Political manoeuvring heats up as Thaksin breaks ties with Prawit

The political situation in the lead-up to August 14 is a high-stakes battle. The Move Forward Party awaits the Constitutional Court’s ruling on its dissolution, while Srettha Thavisin’s fate as Prime Minister hangs in the balance.

Both cases are in the hands of the Constitutional Court and will have significant consequences for many politicians, some of whom are secretly hoping to achieve their dream of leading the executive branch.

General Prawit Wongsuwan, leader of the Palang Pracharath Party, has been keeping a low profile in his “forest house” (the five provinces bordering the Forest Preservation Foundation) to avoid political heat, knowing that any strong movements could endanger the coalition status of his party.