Move Forward urges supporters to come out in force on judgement day

Opposition leader Move Forward Party is urging its supporters to rally in its support on August 7, when the Constitutional Court is scheduled to issue a verdict on the dissolution case against the party.

A panel of nine judges is scheduled to gather at 9.30am on August 7 and will deliver a verdict at 3pm.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Move Forward called on its supporters to show up at the party head office by 1pm and participate in activities that will be held until 9pm.

The post said that Piyabutr Saengkanokkul, former secretary-general of the Future Forward Party, will take to the stage to deliver an “exclusive” speech ahead of the verdict at 1.30pm. Future Forward was dissolved in February 2020 and reincarnated as Move Forward.