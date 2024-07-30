Sirikanya tipped to head Move Forward’s successor

Move Forward deputy leader Sirikanya Tansakun said it would be a “positive dimension” for Thai politics were she to be named the leader of the new party to succeed Move Forward if the Constitutional Court orders its dissolution on August 7.

Opposition leader Move Forward Party was accused by the Election Commission of violating the Political Party Act by behaviour that the EC deemed as an attempt to dissolve the constitutional monarchy and a hostile act against the monarchy.

As the party members await the verdict, a rumour has surfaced that Sirikanya, who is also a party-listed MP, has been chosen to lead a new unnamed party that Move Forward has prepared as a new home for its MPs in the event it is disbanded.

“It could be a positive new dimension if Thailand has more female political leaders,” Sirikanya said on Monday when asked about the rumour. “It would not only represent the people from all sides, genders, and ages, but it could also bring new perspectives to politics that may differ from the past when most political leaders were men.”

She added that the decision to appoint the new leader will ultimately depend on the party.