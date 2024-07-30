Chief coalition whip upbeat Srettha will survive court case

The chief coalition whip expressed confidence on Tuesday that Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin will survive the case against him in the Constitutional Court.

Wisut Chainaroon, chairman of the coalition coordination committee on parliamentary affairs, said the coalition has not prepared any contingency plans if the court verdict on August 14 is against Srettha, because it is confident the premier will come through unscathed.

A group of 40 now former senators had called on the court to remove Srettha because he had allegedly breached the charter and violated standards by appointing Pichit Chuenban as PM’s Office minister despite his questionable background.