Thamanat infuriated by ‘outsider’s’ moves in Palang Pracharath’s name

Palang Pracharath Party secretary-general Thamanat Prompow has threatened to expel a party member, who he claims is trying to pull strings by claiming to be a close aide of party leader Prawit Wongsuwan.

Thamanat said he and several party MPs were infuriated by Samart Jenchaijitwanit’s moves in the name of the party despite him not having an official position in the party or being an elected MP.

He said that Samart was “an outsider” who tried to interfere in the party’s policies and directions, and that he would have the executive board vote to expel him if he does not stop acting in the name of the party.

Samart, a former vice justice minister, had sought Prawit’s approval for former Pheu Thai member Wan Yubamrung to join PPP without seeking a vote from the party’s executive board.