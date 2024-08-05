Established local figures sweep PAO elections in three provinces

Unofficial vote counts for the Provincial Administrative Organization (PAO) elections in three provinces on August 4, revealed sweeping victories for established local figures, effectively quashing the Progressive Movement.
Somsong Phanchareonworakul, mother of Surasak Phanchareonworakul, Deputy Minister of Education of the Bhumjaithai Party, secured another term as Ayutthaya PAO President with 245,457 votes. Her nearest rival, Watchapong Radomsitthipat from the Move Forward Party supported by the local Pheu Thai network, garnered 114,063 votes.
In Phayao, Thawat Sutthawong of the Pheu Thai Party defeated Chaipraphan Singchai from the Progressive Movement with 164,177 votes to 33,019. During the final campaign stretch, Pheu Thai leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra campaigned for Thawat, who is closely aligned with Captain Thammanat Prompao, the Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister and secretary-general of the Palang Pracharath Party. Thawat ran in place of Akkara Prompao, the former Phayao PAO governor and brother of Thammanat.
In Chainat, Jittana Yingtaweelapa of the United Thai Nation Party, sister of Anucha Nakasai, a Chainat MP from the same party and former deputy minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, defeated Suthiphot Chueaphaiwong , independent candidate and former MP Candidate from the Move Forward Party with 63,485 votes to 45,202.