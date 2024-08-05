Established local figures sweep PAO elections in three provinces

Unofficial vote counts for the Provincial Administrative Organization (PAO) elections in three provinces on August 4, revealed sweeping victories for established local figures, effectively quashing the Progressive Movement.

Somsong Phanchareonworakul, mother of Surasak Phanchareonworakul, Deputy Minister of Education of the Bhumjaithai Party, secured another term as Ayutthaya PAO President with 245,457 votes. Her nearest rival, Watchapong Radomsitthipat from the Move Forward Party supported by the local Pheu Thai network, garnered 114,063 votes.