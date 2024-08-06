Ruling on Move Forward Party to be announced tomorrow

Tomorrow, Wednesday, August 7, 2024, will mark a significant event in Thai political history, as the Constitutional Court rules on the fate of the Move Forward Party.

The Election Commission (EC) has requested the court to order the dissolution of the party and revoke the electoral rights of its executive committee members for 10 years, accusing MFP of allegedly undermining the democratic system with the King as Head of State and activities potentially hostile to the system. These facts were established in the Constitutional Court’s decision No. 3/2024 (Amendments to Criminal Code Article 112 case).

Will Move Forward follow the path of the Future Forward Party and face dissolution as another party from the Orange Camp?

Historically, several political parties in Thailand have faced dissolution. Since 1998, 110 parties have been dissolved.

Here, we look at the most notable party dissolutions in the past 20 years, following the establishment of the Constitutional Court in 1997.