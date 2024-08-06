Key coalition partners dismiss rumours of impending Cabinet reshuffle

On Tuesday, Thamanat said the power to change the Cabinet line-up lay in the hands of the prime minister, though PPP had no plans to change any posts under its quota.

He added that he believes this talk of a reshuffle has only surfaced because a coalition partner wanted to fill a vacant position.

Thamanat, who is also the agriculture minister, said his party had strong ties with Pheu Thai and would not cause any problems for the coalition leader.

Interior Minister Anutin, who also doubles as deputy PM, said Bhumjaithai already has its four Cabinet seats and will not ask for any changes.

As for speculation on coalition partners being changed, Anutin said his party will not be affected.

“It has nothing to do with my party. We won’t bother thinking about it,” he said. “I’ve informed the premier that we have no problem with what we have now and can work. We are now speeding up our work to come up with achievements in line with the prime minister’s policy.”

Anutin added that the government was enjoying the highest stability for the first time in three or four decades with total support from 314 MPs.

When asked if a new partner would be brought into the coalition, Anutin only said: “It does not concern me.”

Meanwhile, Natural Resources and Environment Minister Patcharawat Wongsuwan, who hails from PPP, dismissed speculation that he was unwell and would be removed from the Cabinet.

Patcharawat, who also doubles as deputy PM, said he was strong and healthy but it would be up to the prime minister to decide if PPP would be removed from the coalition.

Also on Tuesday, Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang, who hails from Pheu Thai, said it would be too soon for another Cabinet reshuffle after one that has been done very recently.

But if a reshuffle were to happen, Sutin said he was confident he would remain defence minister. He added that he would also welcome a deputy defence minister if Srettha were to appoint one in the next reshuffle.

