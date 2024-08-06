Cabinet gives top Interior position to PAD chief

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved the appointment of Provincial Administration Department director-general Ansit Samphantharat as the new permanent secretary for the Interior Ministry.
Ansit will succeed Suttipong Juljarern, who will reach mandatory retirement on September 31.
Ansit, 53, can hold this top Interior Ministry post for seven years before reaching mandatory retirement age. His appointment has caught attention as his rise in the career ladder is unprecedented, especially since he barely spent one year in the PAD post.
Also, if he spends seven years in the new post, it means many other senior officials will never get a chance to rise to the top permanent post at the most powerful ministry.
Ansit, who completed a political science degree at Chulalongkorn University, is believed to be close to Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.
He was present when Anutin met former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra for a game of golf at the Rancho Charnvee Resort and Country Club in Khao Yai on July 22. Several other big-name politicians including Suwat Liptapanlop, chairman of Chart Pattana Party, and Pheu Thai Party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra were also present.