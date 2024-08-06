Cabinet gives top Interior position to PAD chief

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved the appointment of Provincial Administration Department director-general Ansit Samphantharat as the new permanent secretary for the Interior Ministry.

Ansit will succeed Suttipong Juljarern, who will reach mandatory retirement on September 31.

Ansit, 53, can hold this top Interior Ministry post for seven years before reaching mandatory retirement age. His appointment has caught attention as his rise in the career ladder is unprecedented, especially since he barely spent one year in the PAD post.