Charter court dissolves Move Forward, bans execs for 10 years

The court said the violations occured from March 25, 2021, to January 31 this year, when the court had ruled that the party violated the charter by campaigning to amend Article 112 or the lese majeste law.

Pita Limjaroenrat, who was Move Forward leader during that period, is among the 11 executives who have been banned. Pita appeared emotionless when the verdict was read out in the court room.

The verdict reiterated that Move Forward had abused the monarchy to try and gain a political advantage, which caused the public to misunderstand the King, who should be at the centre of every Thai’s life.

The verdict said the party’s bill to amend Article 112 had been used during the election campaign to gain political advantage, and by doing this, the party undermined the monarchy.

The charter court also saw this as an attempt to separate the monarchy from the nation, or undermine Thailand’s democratic system with the King as head of state.

The court also noted that MFP executives had shown hostility towards the monarchy by seeking bail for those behind bars for lese majeste violations. Worse yet, the verdict said, some MFP executives also faced lese majeste charges themselves.

The verdict added that the 10-year ban was appropriate as MFP had stopped campaigning to amend Article 112 after the court’s January 31 ruling, and removed it from the party’s policies.

The bill to amend the article was also withdrawn without causing damage, the verdict noted.

