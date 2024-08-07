Chaithawat, 4 other Move Forward MPs bow to dissolution verdict

Move Forward Party leader Chaithawat Tulathon informed the House on Wednesday evening that he and four other Move Forward MPs could not perform their parliamentary duties as they had been banned following the party’s dissolution.

Chaithawat interrupted the deliberation of a bill on land transport by seeking permission from the chair to inform the House that he and four other MPs had lost their parliamentary status.

The other four MPs were Apichart Sirisunthorn, Benja Saengchan, Suthep U-on and former Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat.