Piyabutr has reservations about verdict to disband Move Forward Party

Piyabutr, who is secretary-general of the political action group, Progressive Movement, said during his lecture at the Move Forward headquarters in Bangkok that the problem stemmed from Thailand’s 1997 constitution, which had been copied from Western countries to meet the global trends.

He argued that the constitution was made based on political issues that happened in the West, such as the rise of Nazi Germany led by politician Adolf Hitler. Western people thought of the Constitutional Court and party dissolution to cope with such cases, he said.

“Thailand did not have experiences similar to Western countries before 1997,” he said. He added that people who had authority used the 1997 constitution inappropriately until it completely changed from the original.