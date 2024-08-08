Pridi Banomyong Institute slams dissolution of Move Forward Party

The institute pointed out that such agencies formed under the coup maker-sanctioned charter were being used as tools to eliminate political opponents of the elite.

It said the verdict against the Move Forward Party could also prompt the Thai public to suspect that the judiciary is being used to intimidate people with different political views.

“This undermines the rule of law and people’s basic rights and liberty, doesn’t it?” the statement asked.

“The Pridi Banomyong Institute still adheres to and affirms the democratic principle that says ‘the sovereignty belongs to the people’. All state agencies, including political office holders, must come from elections or at least report to the people who own the sovereignty,” the statement said.

“The state ruled under a democratic system must respect the principle of the division of branches of power and allow all political parties to compete among themselves fairly and freely.”

The statement said that the Constitutional Court’s verdict dissolving the party affected the rights of many voters who had expressed their free will by electing Move Forward MPs to represent them in the House of Representatives.

“It also demeans the values and principles of democracy and thus violates the international treaty on basic human rights that Thailand has ratified,” the statement added.

It said the dissolution of political parties should only be done to protect the Constitution and the country’s democratic system instead of being used as a political tool to obstruct people’s democratic rights.

