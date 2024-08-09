No interference in Move Forward dissolution verdict

The Foreign Affairs Ministry insisted that the Constitutional Court’s verdict to dissolve opposition leader Move Forward Party on Wednesday was made without interference from any party, adding that Thailand is a democratic form of government with the king as head of state, and will steadfastly adhere to this path.
In a statement issued on Thursday, read by Nikorndej Balankura, director-general of the Information Department, the ministry said the ruling to dissolve Move Forward Party is the privilege and authority of the Constitutional Court, which operates under the provisions of the Constitution according to the principle of separation of powers.
Nikorndej insisted that other powers or government authorities cannot interfere with this decision, which is legally binding and must be respected by the public.
He went on to say that Thailand will continue to adhere to democratic principles and, as a party to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, remains committed to the Covenant’s obligations and freedoms, including freedom of expression, freedom of association, freedom of peaceful assembly, and freedom to form political parties.
“Thailand takes pride in its democratic system with the king as head of state. The monarchy is a crucial part of Thai tradition, contributing to national identity throughout the kingdom’s history,” said Nikorndej. “Thailand will steadfastly follow this tradition and democratic system with pride and dignity. We believe that all Thai people will respect the Constitutional Court's ruling and support the nation’s progress along the democratic path.”
The Constitutional Court verdict was delivered on Wednesday in a case filed by the Election Commission over the party’s election campaign to amend Section 112 of the Penal Code, the lese majesté law.
The Move Forward Party was found guilty of violating the Political Party Act through actions that could be seen as an attempt to overthrow the country’s constitutional monarchy system of government, as well as a hostile act against the monarchy.
Besides disbanding the party, the court also revoked the electoral rights of the party's 11 executive committee members and banned them from founding or participating in new political parties for the next 10 years.