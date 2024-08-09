No interference in Move Forward dissolution verdict

The Foreign Affairs Ministry insisted that the Constitutional Court’s verdict to dissolve opposition leader Move Forward Party on Wednesday was made without interference from any party, adding that Thailand is a democratic form of government with the king as head of state, and will steadfastly adhere to this path.

In a statement issued on Thursday, read by Nikorndej Balankura, director-general of the Information Department, the ministry said the ruling to dissolve Move Forward Party is the privilege and authority of the Constitutional Court, which operates under the provisions of the Constitution according to the principle of separation of powers.

Nikorndej insisted that other powers or government authorities cannot interfere with this decision, which is legally binding and must be respected by the public.

He went on to say that Thailand will continue to adhere to democratic principles and, as a party to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, remains committed to the Covenant’s obligations and freedoms, including freedom of expression, freedom of association, freedom of peaceful assembly, and freedom to form political parties.