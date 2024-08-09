People’s Party steps forward with plans to amend lese majeste law

The People’s Party, the new avatar of the now-dissolved Move Forward Party (MFP), announced at its first press conference that it will continue pushing for amendments to the draconian lese majeste law.

Members of the former Move Forward Party met with the Thinkakhaochaovilai Party on Friday to rebrand as the People’s Party and introduce the new leadership.

Natthaphong Ruangpanyawut will lead the People’s Party, while Sarayoot Jailak will be its secretary-general.

“We have resurrected as People’s Party and today, 143 former MFP MPs, who are still eligible to serve, along with 11 Bangkok Council members and former MFP networks nationwide, have come together to drive the country’s progress under this new banner,” the party’s representative Parit Wacharasindu told the press conference.