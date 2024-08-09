People’s Party steps forward with plans to amend lese majeste law

The People’s Party, the new avatar of the now-dissolved Move Forward Party (MFP), announced at its first press conference that it will continue pushing for amendments to the draconian lese majeste law.
Members of the former Move Forward Party met with the Thinkakhaochaovilai Party on Friday to rebrand as the People’s Party and introduce the new leadership.
Natthaphong Ruangpanyawut will lead the People’s Party, while Sarayoot Jailak will be its secretary-general.
“We have resurrected as People’s Party and today, 143 former MFP MPs, who are still eligible to serve, along with 11 Bangkok Council members and former MFP networks nationwide, have come together to drive the country’s progress under this new banner,” the party’s representative Parit Wacharasindu told the press conference.
The name, he said, reflects the party’s commitment to a political system that follows the principles of “by the people, for the people”, where the ultimate power rests with Thailand’s citizens.
The party’s symbol, an inverted triangle, draws inspiration from the principles of the Future Forward and Move Forward parties.
The party’s initial goal is to recruit over 100,000 former MFP members and raise 10 million baht in donations. On Saturday, nationwide activities will be held to welcome new members and accept donations, with a major booth set up in Bangkok at Stadium One on Banthat Thong Road.
The party’s leader, Natthaphong, told the press that upholding the ideologies of Future Forward and Move Forward was important. He also promised transparency and a renewed focus on establishing a “government of change” in 2027.
“There are many things we must do, like building a new party, improving its structure, recruiting party members and refining policies to gain broader public acceptance. Having served as an MP for many years, I will take on the role of meeting the public. The most crucial aspect of strengthening the party is building a robust structure and a solid membership base. Sarayoot has always been trusted in this role since we began our journey together,” the party leader said.
Sarayoot responded by saying that the party aims to create a representative structure for local politics and manage the country effectively. “My role is to manage and ensure all parts work together towards bring changes to this country. If we succeed, we are confident that the party will continue working towards change, even if we [him and Natthaphon] are no longer here,” he said.
Sirikanya Tansakul said despite speculation of her becoming leader, she herself nominated Natthaphong for the job. She added that his well-rounded personality and experience in politics makes him qualified for the position, and believes that he will lead the party to an electoral victory in 2027. Sirikanya was named deputy leader.
Natthaphong, meanwhile, said that the party remains committed to its core principles and ideologies.
“We stand firm in our proposal to amend Article 112 of the Penal Code to prevent the persecution of opposing parties. While we approach this cautiously, we believe it is crucial to address the problems that still exist.”