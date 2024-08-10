People’s Party achieves THB10 million donation goal in nine hours

People’s Party, the successor of the disbanded main opposition Move Forward, thanked supporters on Friday evening after raising 10 million baht in just nine hours after the party was officially launched earlier that day.
“We underestimated the power of the people,” said a post on the party’s Facebook page, adding that the party had set a target of raising 10 million baht and gathering 100,000 members before August 31.
As of reporting time, the real-time counter on the party’s website (https://www.peoplespartythailand.org/) said it has raised 15.55 million baht and 25,852 new members.
The post thanked the people for their support and welcomed new members, who are “the crucial part in making this party a truly People’s Party”.
“The most sacred and enduring institution in a democratic political system is the people, who hold the ultimate power in governing the country,” the post said.
The party also invited supporters to an assembly scheduled on Saturday from 10am to 8pm at Stadium One shopping mall in Samyan, Bangkok.
During the launch event on Friday, People’s Party announced that Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, a party-list MP of Move Forward, will be its leader.
Sirikanya Tansakun, who served as Move Forward deputy leader, will be deputy leader of the new party, while former Move Forward director Sarayut Jailak will serve as the new party’s secretary-general.
Move Forward was dissolved by court order on Wednesday after it was found guilty of violating the Political Party Act through actions that could be seen as an attempt to overthrow the country’s constitutional monarchy system of government, as well as a hostile act against the monarchy.