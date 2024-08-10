People’s Party achieves THB10 million donation goal in nine hours

People’s Party, the successor of the disbanded main opposition Move Forward, thanked supporters on Friday evening after raising 10 million baht in just nine hours after the party was officially launched earlier that day.



“We underestimated the power of the people,” said a post on the party’s Facebook page, adding that the party had set a target of raising 10 million baht and gathering 100,000 members before August 31.



As of reporting time, the real-time counter on the party’s website (https://www.peoplespartythailand.org/) said it has raised 15.55 million baht and 25,852 new members.



The post thanked the people for their support and welcomed new members, who are “the crucial part in making this party a truly People’s Party”.



“The most sacred and enduring institution in a democratic political system is the people, who hold the ultimate power in governing the country,” the post said.