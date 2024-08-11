Thaksin meets old friends at reunion of Class 10 military school

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra joined a reunion of graduates of Class 10 of the Armed Forces Academies Preparatory School on Saturday.
The 57th anniversary of the graduation of Class 10 of the military preparatory school was held at the Directorate of Aeronautical Engineering in Bangkok’s Bang Sue district.
Thaksin said he also had belated birthday celebrations with his former classmates.
The former classmates also sang a song, “Kham Sanya” (Promise) together.
Thaksin’s former classmates who joined the reunion included former defence minister Sukamphol Suwannathat and former army specialist General Thuanchai Phanpermsiri.
Thaksin greeted his friends, saying all of them still looked healthy and strong in their retirement age.
“We should meet each other more often if we have free time. It’s fine if you aren’t free. Meeting one another makes us active and younger and reminds us of our young life. We won’t get Alzheimer’s this way,” Thaksin said.