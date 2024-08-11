Thaksin meets old friends at reunion of Class 10 military school

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra joined a reunion of graduates of Class 10 of the Armed Forces Academies Preparatory School on Saturday.

The 57th anniversary of the graduation of Class 10 of the military preparatory school was held at the Directorate of Aeronautical Engineering in Bangkok’s Bang Sue district.

Thaksin said he also had belated birthday celebrations with his former classmates.

The former classmates also sang a song, “Kham Sanya” (Promise) together.

Thaksin’s former classmates who joined the reunion included former defence minister Sukamphol Suwannathat and former army specialist General Thuanchai Phanpermsiri.