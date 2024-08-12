Bhumjaithai to nominate Paradorn as deputy House speaker

The Bhumjaithai Party will nominate its Angthong MP, Paradorn Prissanananthakul, for the vacant seat of first deputy House speaker on Wednesday, a well-informed party source has told The Nation.

The source said coalition leader Pheu Thai had conceded that the vacant first deputy House speaker seat was part of the Bhumjaithai quota.

The post was part of Move Forward Party’s quota while it was trying to form a coalition government and was given to then MFP executive and Phitsanulok MP Padipat Suntiphada.

When the MFP failed to form a coalition and became the opposition, the MFP expelled Padipat on a technicality to allow the party to retain both the deputy House speaker and opposition leader posts.