No People’s Party branch in Nakhon Sawan: local election official

The deputy chief of Nakhon Sawan’s election office insisted on Monday that People’s Party had not registered a branch office in the northern province.

Winai Sukkasem, deputy election chief of Nakhon Sawan, told The Nation that his office had not yet received any application for the opening of a People’s Party branch. However, he admitted that it was possible that the party may have registered its branch with the Election Commission (EC) in Bangkok.

The 143 MPs from the now-dissolved Move Forward Party have taken the Thinkakhaochaowilai (“land of white crows and civilised people”) party as their new home and have changed its name to People’s Party.