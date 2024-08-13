Srettha delegates verdict listening duty to his secretary-general

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said it will be work as usual for him on Wednesday and that he will assign PM’s secretary-general Prommin Lertsuridej to hear the Constitutional Court verdict on his behalf.
The court is scheduled to issue a verdict on a case in which Srettha was accused by a group of 40 former senators of breaching the Constitution and the code of ethics by appointing Pichit Chuenban as a PM’s Office minister in the Cabinet reshuffle in April.
The former senators said Srettha should have known that Pichit had spent time behind bars which made him unqualified for the post.
Speaking to reporters before chairing the weekly Cabinet meeting at Government House, Srettha said he did not remember the details of his calendar on Wednesday, so was not certain if he would be working at his office or be on a field trip.
“The schedule is tight so I can’t remember all the details,” he said.