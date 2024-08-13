Srettha delegates verdict listening duty to his secretary-general

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said it will be work as usual for him on Wednesday and that he will assign PM’s secretary-general Prommin Lertsuridej to hear the Constitutional Court verdict on his behalf.

The court is scheduled to issue a verdict on a case in which Srettha was accused by a group of 40 former senators of breaching the Constitution and the code of ethics by appointing Pichit Chuenban as a PM’s Office minister in the Cabinet reshuffle in April.

The former senators said Srettha should have known that Pichit had spent time behind bars which made him unqualified for the post.