Paetongtarn emerges as top choice for PM among Pheu Thai MPs

Pheu Thai Party MPs have voted unanimously to nominate party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra as the next prime minister, top party MPs said on Thursday morning.

Sorawong Thienthong, the party’s secretary-general, said the voting took place after the MPs held a quick meeting in Parliament just after 10am.

He said the MPs’ decision will be passed on to the party’s executive board, which will make a final decision on who to put forward to fill the vacuum left by Srettha Thavisin’s ouster on Wednesday.

Paetongtarn is the second PM candidate on Pheu Thai’s list after Srettha. The other candidate is Chaikasem Nitisiri.