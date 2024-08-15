Bhumjaithai will support Pheu Thai’s PM nominee, but under condition

Bhumjaithai will back any Pheu Thai candidate for the PM’s post, provided they do not support the amendment of Article 112 of the Penal Code, party leader Anutin Charnvirakul said on Thursday.
Caretaker Interior Minister Anutin, who also holds the post of caretaker deputy PM, led his party’s MPs to announce the party’s stance in the upcoming PM’s election in Parliament.
Anutin is believed to be referring to Chaikasem Nitisiri, the second name on Pheu Thai’s list of potential PM candidates. Chaikasem previously publicly expressed his support for the amendment of Article 112 or the draconian lese majeste law.
The House of Representatives is expected to elect a new prime minister on Friday after the Constitutional Court removed Srettha Thavisin from office on Wednesday for violating the code of ethics.
Anutin said Bhumjaithai believes the right to nominate a PM candidate lies in the hands of the coalition leader, Pheu Thai.
“But Bhumjaithai affirms its stance that it will not support any party or individual who has the policy of amending Article 112,” Anutin told the press.
He said his party had announced this stance on May 15, 2023, making it a condition for joining the coalition led by Pheu Thai.
Anutin said he has also discussed the issue with leaders of other coalition partners, and they too will not support anyone who seeks to amend or supports the amendment of the lese majeste law.
After the press conference, Anutin clarified that his party would support any candidate put forward by Pheu Thai, but if the candidate is Chaikasem, then Pheu Thai will have to hold a joint press conference with coalition partners to denounce any attempts to amend Article 112.
He said Bhumjaithai could not interfere with Pheu Thai’s decision, but it should be able to explain itself if it chooses Chaikasem for the post.