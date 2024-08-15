Bhumjaithai will support Pheu Thai’s PM nominee, but under condition

Bhumjaithai will back any Pheu Thai candidate for the PM’s post, provided they do not support the amendment of Article 112 of the Penal Code, party leader Anutin Charnvirakul said on Thursday.

Caretaker Interior Minister Anutin, who also holds the post of caretaker deputy PM, led his party’s MPs to announce the party’s stance in the upcoming PM’s election in Parliament.

Anutin is believed to be referring to Chaikasem Nitisiri, the second name on Pheu Thai’s list of potential PM candidates. Chaikasem previously publicly expressed his support for the amendment of Article 112 or the draconian lese majeste law.