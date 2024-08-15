Pheu Thai nominates Thaksin’s daughter as its PM candidate

The Pheu Thai Party’s executive board voted on Thursday to nominate former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, as its candidate to become Thailand’s 31st prime minister.

The board endorsed Pheu Thai leader Paetongtarn as PM candidate for the House to vote on Friday after its MPs voted earlier in the morning to nominate her instead of Chaikasem Nitisiri, Pheu Thai’s other PM candidate.

Paetongtarn and Chaikasem are the two remaining Pheu Thai PM candidates after the Constitutional Court on Wednesday voted 5:4 to remove Srettha Thavisin as prime minister for lack of integrity.