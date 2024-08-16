Paetongtarn Shinawatra elected as 31st prime minister of Thailand

Pheu Thai leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra was elected as the 31st prime minister of Thailand during a special session of the House of Representatives on Friday. Paetongtarn received 319 votes for, 145 votes against with 27 abstentions.

Six MPs from the opposition Thai Sang Thai Party voted in support of Paetongtarn.

Notably absent from the vote were Palang Pracharat leader Prawit Wongsuwan and Pheu Thai list MP Chalerm Yoobamrung.

After House Speaker Wan Muhammad Noor Matha opened the session at 10am, Pheu Thai Secretary-General Sorawong Thienthong proposed Paetongtarn as the sole prime ministerial candidate.

The result of the vote was announced at 12.34pm.