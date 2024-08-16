A peek into new PM’s 8.4 billion baht business ventures

Businesswoman Paetongtarn Shinawatra, leader of the Pheu Thai Party, was elected as Thailand’s 31st prime minister in a parliamentary voting on Friday. At 37, she became the country’s youngest prime minister and second woman premier after her aunt Yingluck Shinawatra, who served from 2011 to 2014.
The youngest daughter of billionaire business tycoon and former PM Thaksin Shinawatra (2001-2006), Paetongtarn has mirrored her father’s career path by investing in a diverse range of businesses before entering politics.
According to data from the analytic platform Creden Data (https://data.creden.co/), Paetongtarn has invested in 15 companies with a combined value of over 8.4 billion baht.
Her investments are categorised as follows:
1. Real estate and property development (total investment 7.47 billion baht)
2. Hotel and tourism (total investment 299 million baht)
3. Golf course and recreation
4. Medicine and healthcare
5. Investment and finance
6. Services and others (total investment 191 million baht)
Under Article 187 of the Constitution, a minister is prohibited from being a partner or shareholder of a company and must transfer all her shares to blind trust operators and notify the National Anti-Corruption Commission within 30 days of her appointment.
She must also forgo all involvement in the administration of shares or the affairs of these companies while in office.
This stipulation also applies to a minister’s spouse and children who are still minors.