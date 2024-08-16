A peek into new PM’s 8.4 billion baht business ventures

Businesswoman Paetongtarn Shinawatra, leader of the Pheu Thai Party, was elected as Thailand’s 31st prime minister in a parliamentary voting on Friday. At 37, she became the country’s youngest prime minister and second woman premier after her aunt Yingluck Shinawatra, who served from 2011 to 2014.

The youngest daughter of billionaire business tycoon and former PM Thaksin Shinawatra (2001-2006), Paetongtarn has mirrored her father’s career path by investing in a diverse range of businesses before entering politics.

According to data from the analytic platform Creden Data (https://data.creden.co/), Paetongtarn has invested in 15 companies with a combined value of over 8.4 billion baht.