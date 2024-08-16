Thai Sang Thai leader slams MPs for diverging from opposition vote

Following the vote that saw six Thai Sang Thai MPs break ranks with the opposition whip’s stance in Parliament on Friday, the party leader took to Facebook to express her disapproval.
In the post, Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan said: “We must adhere to the decisions of the opposition. Therefore, MPs from the Thai Sang Thai Party should have a strong sense of duty and integrity as opposition members. Approving the appointment of a prime minister from the ruling party today contradicts the party’s stance and principles and is considered unprofessional in working with the opposition.
“A meeting of the party’s executive committee will be held at 2pm today [Friday] to review the actions of those MPs who deviated from our party’s principles and ideology.”
Thakorn Tanthasit, a Thai Sang Thai party-list MP and one of the six who voted for Paetongtarn Shinawatra, defended their decision. He said that approving the Pheu Thai leader as Thailand’s 31st prime minister was intended to prioritise the country’s interests and ensure swift governance. He denied any trade-offs or negotiations for ministerial positions with the ruling party.
“All MPs voting for Paetongtarn are from regions where people urgently need a functioning government. These are rural areas in need of immediate assistance,” Thakorn explained.
He also said that he had spoken to Pakorn Udompipatsakul, a party-list MP for the People’s Party and the opposition whip, to explain their vote. He added that Thai Sang Thai MPs remain committed to the opposition, especially in the upcoming budget debate.
“I assure you that this vote was made with pure intent. There were no discussions or negotiations concerning government positions and we firmly remain an opposition party,” he said.