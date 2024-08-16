Thai Sang Thai leader slams MPs for diverging from opposition vote

Following the vote that saw six Thai Sang Thai MPs break ranks with the opposition whip’s stance in Parliament on Friday, the party leader took to Facebook to express her disapproval.

In the post, Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan said: “We must adhere to the decisions of the opposition. Therefore, MPs from the Thai Sang Thai Party should have a strong sense of duty and integrity as opposition members. Approving the appointment of a prime minister from the ruling party today contradicts the party’s stance and principles and is considered unprofessional in working with the opposition.