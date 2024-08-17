China congratulates Paetongtarn on being elected Thailand’s new PM

China on Friday congratulated Pheu Thai Party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra on being elected the 31st prime minister of Thailand during a parliamentary session on Friday.

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said that China believes the people of Thailand will make new and greater achievements on the development path suited to Thailand's national conditions.

“China and Thailand are one family. The two countries are close and friendly neighbours, and will mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties next year — an occasion that will bring new historic opportunities for the growth of bilateral relations,” the spokesperson said.

China stands ready to work with Thailand to carry forward the traditional friendship, step up strategic communication, deepen practical cooperation, and deliver more progress in building the China-Thailand community with a shared future, the spokesperson added.

Paetongtarn, 37, is the youngest daughter of Thailand’s 23rd PM Thaksin Shinawatra, who served from 2001-2006, and a niece of 28th PM Yingluck Shinawatra, who served from 2011 to 2014. Paetongtarn is the youngest PM-elect in Thailand’s history.

