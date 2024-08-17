Four likely scenarios for the digital wallet scheme under new PM

Political analysts have been pondering about the future of the government’s digital wallet scheme after Srettha Thavisin was removed as prime minister on Wednesday by the Constitutional Court due to lack of integrity.

The scheme is the flagship election promise of the ruling Pheu Thai Party. Under the scheme Thai citizens aged 16 years and above, whose annual income is less than 840,000 per annum and do not have 500,000 baht in bank deposits, will receive 10,000 baht per person as a digital handout to spend at local businesses. The move is estimated to boost domestic spending and improve the country’s sluggish economy.

After Parliament elected Pheu Thai leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra as the new PM on Friday, Krungthep Turakij newspaper laid out four possible scenarios for the 450-billion-baht scheme under the administration of the new leader and the new Cabinet.

In the first scenario, the scheme will be implemented as scheduled: registration of recipients will continue on Thang Rath application until the end of September, and registration of participation shops will start in October.

People can start buying goods and services from shops that have joined the scheme in the fourth quarter of the year.

So far about 30 million people have registered on the application, which will be used to distribute the money.