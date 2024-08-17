Ethics review sought over Prawit’s alleged assault on reporter

Two journalistic bodies on Saturday issued a joint statement seeking a review on the ethics of General Prawit Wongsuwan, listed MP and leader of the Palang Pracharath Party, over an alleged assault on a female reporter during an interview on Friday.

In the statement, the News Broadcasting Council of Thailand (NBCT) and Thai Broadcast Journalists Association (TBJA) referred to a video where Prawit was seen grabbing the top of the head of a female reporter while saying “What are you asking?” repeatedly.

The journalist asked Prawit while he was walking to his car what he thought of the prime-ministerial election on Friday morning where Paetongtarn Shinawatra of the Pheu Thai Party was picked.

Prawit did not attend the voting session as he was at an event to welcome Olympic athletes and their coaches who had arrived home from France.

After the incident was made public, a team from the Palang Pracharat Party claimed that Prawit’s action was a casual conversation made in jest, given his long-standing acquaintance with the journalist, who has been reporting on national-security issues.