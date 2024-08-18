Thaksin sees no place for Prawit’s brother in next Cabinet

Although Prawit is the party leader, the power and control of the party is known to rest with Thamanat who commands the loyalty of most of the party’s MPs.

Sources said Thamanat is expected to be a deputy prime minister and agriculture minister in Paetongtarn’s Cabinet, while Santi Promphat, former deputy public health minister in the Srettha Cabinet, is expected to be the natural resources and environment minister.

Sources added that Santi had been approached to defect to Pheu Thai with some 10 MPs loyal to him before the next election.

According to sources after Srettha was removed from office, Thaksin called a meeting of core Pheu Thai leaders and leaders of coalition partners immediately to discuss the composition of the next coalition government.

It was agreed during the meeting that the composition of the coalition would not be changed and no new partner would be brought in as the coalition already enjoys strong stability in the House.

The partners would receive the same share of Cabinet seats as in the previous government, the sources said, but some partners might take the chance to change their own minister nominees.

Sources in Bhumjaithai said the party would not change its ministers and those who were in the Srettha Cabinet preferred the same posts in the new government.



