Sutin, Pichai likely to be left out of Paetongtarn Cabinet

The six partners of the Pheu Thai-led coalition have reaffirmed their shares in the quotas of 35 Cabinet seats, and three former Pheu Thai ministers are likely to be left out of the new Cabinet, sources said.

According to Pheu Thai sources, caretaker defence minister Sutin Klungsang, caretaker finance minister Pichai Chunhavajira and caretaker PM’s Office minister Jakkapong Sangmanee are likely to be left out when Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra announces her Cabinet.

According to coalition sources, the Pheu Thai Party would retain 17 Cabinet seats, including the prime minister post and eight posts of ministers, deputies and PM’s Office ministers.

The Bhumjaithai Party would be given eight posts – four posts of ministers and four deputies, while the United Thai Nation Party (UNTP) would receive two posts of ministers and two deputies.