Sutin, Pichai likely to be left out of Paetongtarn Cabinet

The six partners of the Pheu Thai-led coalition have reaffirmed their shares in the quotas of 35 Cabinet seats, and three former Pheu Thai ministers are likely to be left out of the new Cabinet, sources said.
According to Pheu Thai sources, caretaker defence minister Sutin Klungsang, caretaker finance minister Pichai Chunhavajira and caretaker PM’s Office minister Jakkapong Sangmanee are likely to be left out when Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra announces her Cabinet.
According to coalition sources, the Pheu Thai Party would retain 17 Cabinet seats, including the prime minister post and eight posts of ministers, deputies and PM’s Office ministers.
The Bhumjaithai Party would be given eight posts – four posts of ministers and four deputies, while the United Thai Nation Party (UNTP) would receive two posts of ministers and two deputies.
The Palang Pracharath Party would also receive two posts of ministers and two deputies, while the Prachachart Party and Chart Thai Pattana would receive one minister post each.
As for Pheu Thai’s quotas, sources said, caretaker deputy finance minister Julapun Amornvivat would likely win the post of finance minister, replacing Pichai.
The sources said Pheu Thai secretary general Sorawong Thienthong would win a Cabinet seat as a reward for having run the party’s affairs smoothly.
Sources said caretaker deputy prime minister and natural resources and environment minister Patcharawat Wongsuwan would be likely replaced by caretaker deputy public health minister Santi Promphat.
Sources said Pheu Thai patriarch and former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra had told Paetongtarn to remove Patcharawat and not to allow any Wonsuwan in her Cabinet, as Thaksin was reportedly unhappy with PPP leader Gen Prawit Wongsuwan.
Sources from the Bhumjaithai Party said Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul would change one minister under his party’s quota.
Meanwhile, the Prachachart and Chart Thai Pattana parties have informed Pheu Thai they would not change ministers of their quota.
The UTNP has meanwhile informed Pheu Thai that it would replace caretaker industry minister Pimpatra Wichaikul with party secretary general Akanat Promphan. UTNP sources said the party also still had a vacancy in its quota but it has not yet decided who would fill the post.