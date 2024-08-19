Paetongtarn vows to complete Cabinet list this week

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said on Monday that she would coordinate with coalition partners to form her Cabinet and finalise the list this week.

“I’ll try to get the new Cabinet formed this week,” Paetongtarn said.

Paetongtarn, who is also the Pheu Thai Party leader, said she would discuss the ministerial posts under the Pheu Thai quota with core party members on Tuesday.

She sidestepped a question as to whether her Cabinet would include Pheu Thai’s former Cabinet members from the Srettha government.