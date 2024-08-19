Paetongtarn vows to complete Cabinet list this week

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said on Monday that she would coordinate with coalition partners to form her Cabinet and finalise the list this week.
“I’ll try to get the new Cabinet formed this week,” Paetongtarn said.
Paetongtarn, who is also the Pheu Thai Party leader, said she would discuss the ministerial posts under the Pheu Thai quota with core party members on Tuesday.
She sidestepped a question as to whether her Cabinet would include Pheu Thai’s former Cabinet members from the Srettha government.
“I’ve not discussed anything with the party yet. I’ll start holding talks tomorrow [Tuesday],” Paetongtarn said.
“Within this week, I’ll talk to all coalition partners.”
She vowed to have the qualifications of all nominees for Cabinet seats scrutinised “so no more mistakes would occur”.
“And I don’t want it to take too long. The Cabinet list must be finalised soon so that the Cabinet Secretariat and Office of the Council of State can start checking the qualifications of the nominees, which can take time,” Paetongtarn said.
Paetongtarn was elected to the top government post after her predecessor, Srettha Thavisin, was removed as prime minister by the Constitutional Court on Wednesday for appointing Pichit Chuenban to his Cabinet despite the latter having served jail time.