Incumbent Phitsanulok CEO retains seat in Sunday election

The incumbent CEO of Phitsanulok Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) won the election on Sunday to retain his seat, according to the unofficial ballot tally.

By 10pm on Sunday, with 99% of the ballots counted, Monchai Wiwatthanat appeared to be well ahead of his closest opponent, Siripan Khunprachaknukul, with an overwhelming 213,962 votes.

Siripan, who is backed by the People’s Party, received 103,769 votes.

The Phitsanulok PAO’s CEO election was held earlier than other PAOs nationwide because Monchai resigned before completing his term.