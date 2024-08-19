Hearings on Thaksin’s lese majeste case set for July next year

Winyat explained that the hearings have been scheduled for next year because of the court’s backlog of cases. He added that neither he nor his client was worried about the case because he had found that the prosecution has no witnesses who have actually seen Thaksin defame the monarchy first-hand. He said most of the witnesses were officials who had based their allegations on video clips, which could very well be doctored.

He added that Thaksin has confirmed that he will be present in all seven hearings to prove his innocence.

As for allegations that Thaksin was given preferential treatment at the Police General Hospital, Winyat said the former PM’s medical condition justified his treatment in a VIP room.

The National Anti-Corruption Commission received a complaint from the National Human Rights Commission, which wants a probe into whether the hospital and the Corrections Department had discriminated against other inmates by only letting Thaksin receive treatment in a VIP room for 180 days.

Winyat also said that Thaksin will not seek an out-of-court settlement in the defamation lawsuit against Warong Dechgitvirom, chairman of the Thai Pakdee Party. Warong had allegedly cast aspersions against Thaksin in several interviews. The first hearing in Warong’s case will be held on September 30, Winyat said.

