Chada defends his Cabinet qualifications amid scrutiny

Caretaker Deputy Interior Minister Chada Thaised insisted on Tuesday that he has no shortcomings that would render him unqualified for a seat in the next Cabinet.

However, he said, it will be up to Bhumjaithai Party leader and caretaker Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to decide whether he should be nominated. Otherwise, Chada said, he will simply go home.

Chada’s qualifications came under the spotlight after Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra announced that she would closely scrutinise each candidate’s background to avoid repeating the mistake made by her predecessor Srettha Thavisin.