PM Paetongtarn says Pheu Thai’s Cabinet list not finalised yet

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra reckons the Pheu Thai list of Cabinet nominees will not be finalised in the next couple of days.

“Today or tomorrow, I’ll start holding talks on the issue, but it won’t be completed. I’ll gradually hold discussions on the posts,” she said on Tuesday.

Paetongtarn, who is also at the helm of the Pheu Thai Party, was responding to reporters’ questions on the progress of the list of Pheu Thai ministers. She had arrived at the party headquarters at noon to attend a meeting with Pheu Thai executives and MPs.

When asked if she had met members of the caretaker Cabinet, she said she had done so on Monday but had not discussed their new postings.