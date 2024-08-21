Pheu Thai MPs mark PM Paetongtarn’s 38th birthday, honour Srettha

Pheu Thai’s 141 MPs gathered on Tuesday to celebrate their party leader Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s 38th birthday as well as to thank her predecessor Srettha Thavisin for all his hard work.

The birthday party was held a day in advance at the party’s headquarters on the ninth floor of the Shinawatra 3 Building.

Paetongtarn marked her actual birthday on Wednesday by making merit with her father, former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, at Wat Saket.

At the celebration on Tuesday, Paetongtarn and Srettha arrived together at the Pheu Thai head office, where she was presented with a birthday cake by former public health minister and ex-party leader Cholnan Srikaew.