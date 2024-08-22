Pheu Thai shuffles ministerial posts to form new cabinet

The Pheu Thai Party is working on the list of Cabinet nominees under new Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, with existing ministers and deputy ministers from Srettha Thavisin’s administration making up most of the candidates, although some will be assigned to different positions.

The ruling party is expected to fill its quota of 17 minister and deputy minister positions in the next couple of days, a Pheu Thai source said on Wednesday.

The source said that there is a high possibility that Deputy PM and Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai will be named Defence Minister, with Prasert Chantararuangthong, the current Digital Economy and Society Minister, replacing him in his former position.

Pheu Thai secretary-general Sorawong Thienthong is expected to fill Prasert’s seat as DES Minister, the source added.

Deputy PM and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira should retain his finance portfolio but will lose his deputy PM position.