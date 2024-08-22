Thai Sang Thai MP faces expulsion for defying party’s stance

After the six Thai Sang Thai MPs voted “yes” for Paetongtarn to become PM last Friday, party leader Sudarat Keyuraphan and disciplinary panel chief Bhokin Bhalakula ordered a disciplinary probe against them.

The panel said it summoned Supaporn first because she had repeatedly violated the party’s standards and her behaviour showed that she had violated the ethical standards over and over again.

The panel said it had asked for the board to expel her because she failed to respect or comply with the party’s ideology even though she debuted in politics under the party’s banner in last year’s general election.

The panel said investigators found that Supaporn had voted in favour of the coalition on several occasions and violated the opposition’s stand. It also found that she had joined several public functions of a coalition party to openly show support for them without providing reasons to Thai Sang Thai.

The panel said it will report its findings and decision to Bhokin and the executive board for further action as soon as possible, before summoning other Thai Sang Thai MPs to explain their vote for Paetongtarn soon.



