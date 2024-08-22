Prawit denies plans to quit Palang Pracharath amid disputes

However, it is still not clear which side controls the majority in the executive board, which will play a key role in expelling the “rebels” from the party. Thamanat had indicated on Tuesday that his side would be willing to leave the party if expelled.

On Tuesday, though, Thamanat declined to comment on the possibility of party leader Prawit calling a meeting with the executive board to eliminate his faction.

“We’d better not talk about the party’s internal politics. It’s over. We should not get involved in that party again. I no longer have anything to do with the party,” he said.

Asked again if he would wait for his group to be expelled, Thamanat said he would prefer not to talk about it. When another reporter asked if his faction would take charge of the executive board and expel

Prawit’s supporters, he did not respond and walked to his car.

When the reporter again asked which would be more likely – him or Prawit being expelled, he responded with a smile, saying “I’d better go expel the floodwaters”, referring to the flood crisis in the North.



