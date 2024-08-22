10k handout begins in Sept, prioritising vulnerable sections: Thaksin

The 10,000-baht handout under the digital wallet scheme would kick-off in September, with priority being given to vulnerable sections of society, former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra revealed on Thursday.
Speaking at a Nation Group dinner event, Thaksin revealed that 13.5 million people listed in vulnerable groups and a million handicapped citizens would be given the 10,000 baht handout, honouring the Pheu Thai Party’s promise to voters in the 2023 general election.
Later in October the next group of people who register for the scheme, which he expected to be no more than 30 million people, would be handed 10,000 baht, Thaksin said.
He said if the blockchain system supposed to be used to implement the scheme was finished by October, the second group would receive their money via the digital wallet.
Funding for the project will come from the Additional Budget Expenditure Act and the central budget for the September round of payments, while fiscal year 2025 budget will be tapped for the handouts in October.
Thaksin said the implementation of the digital wallet scheme would encourage the country’s digitalisation.
“I know there has been an opposition [to this policy]. They might now know that those who oppose it are the factors that led to the Tom Yum Kung crisis,” he said, shedding light on the importance of this policy to avoid another financial crisis in the country.
The digital wallet scheme was earlier envisaged to cover around 50 million people aged 16 years and above by September 30, earning a monthly income of less than 70,000 baht, and having less than 500,000 baht in their bank accounts.
Thaksin did not talk about other details of the policy, like eligible stores, and location for spending.
The details of the policy were changed after ex-PM Srettha Thavisin was ousted by a Constitutional Court verdict. Srettha has been succeeded by Thaksin’s daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra.
This was the first public speech by Thaksin after he became a free man earlier this week following a royal clemency.