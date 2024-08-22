10k handout begins in Sept, prioritising vulnerable sections: Thaksin

The 10,000-baht handout under the digital wallet scheme would kick-off in September, with priority being given to vulnerable sections of society, former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra revealed on Thursday.

Speaking at a Nation Group dinner event, Thaksin revealed that 13.5 million people listed in vulnerable groups and a million handicapped citizens would be given the 10,000 baht handout, honouring the Pheu Thai Party’s promise to voters in the 2023 general election.

Later in October the next group of people who register for the scheme, which he expected to be no more than 30 million people, would be handed 10,000 baht, Thaksin said.

He said if the blockchain system supposed to be used to implement the scheme was finished by October, the second group would receive their money via the digital wallet.

Funding for the project will come from the Additional Budget Expenditure Act and the central budget for the September round of payments, while fiscal year 2025 budget will be tapped for the handouts in October.